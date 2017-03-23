Setting their sights on Saturday

Ladies hope to play on final day of state tourney again

The Lady Dogie Soccer team is heading into their 2017 season with high hopes for another successful run at the state tournament. Last year, the squad finished fourth after losing a hard-fought, close battle for third against the Buffalo Lady Bison.

“The way we finished last year was very positive, as our team goal was to play on Saturday,” coach Bryce Hoffman began. “Our team goal this year is the same because if you’re playing on Saturday, you’re playing for a trophy. I believe that goal is attainable again this year, both due to the combination of what we lost, what we gained, and what we brought back.”

The ladies graduated some talented seniors in All- Conference and All-State winners Katara Cade, Katie Spain and Kelsey Wood and All-Conference Honorable Mention winner Abby Gray, as well as Nathina Crabtree and Megan Logan, who contributed greatly to the squad.