Setting their sights on Saturday

By
Sonja Karp
-
0
18

Ladies hope to  play on final  day of state  tourney again

The Lady Dogie Soccer  team is heading into their 2017  season with high hopes for  another successful run at the  state tournament. Last year,  the squad finished fourth after  losing a hard-fought, close  battle for third against the  Buffalo Lady Bison.

“The way we finished  last year was very positive,  as our team goal was to play  on Saturday,” coach Bryce  Hoffman began. “Our team  goal this year is the same  because if you’re playing on  Saturday, you’re playing for a  trophy. I believe that goal is  attainable again this year, both  due to the combination of what  we lost, what we gained, and  what we brought back.”

The ladies graduated  some talented seniors in All-  Conference and All-State  winners Katara Cade, Katie  Spain and Kelsey Wood and  All-Conference Honorable  Mention winner Abby Gray, as  well as Nathina Crabtree and  Megan Logan, who contributed  greatly to the squad.

