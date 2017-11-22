Series is bringing buildings to life

Dear Editor,

I am enjoying your series about prominent structures in the Newcastle area, especially the Antlers Hotel.

The architecture and everlasting beauty of the building are inspiring just to look at. How wonderful to finally learn its history, all the way back to 1895. The stories you wrote of the people during those years truly made the building come alive for me.

After their marriage in the early 1930’s, The Antlers Hotel is where my aunt Ethel Butolph, of the Skull Creek area, and her new husband, August Jonasson, spent their wedding night.

That makes the Antlers Hotel particularly significant for me.

Thank you.

—Kari A. Clark

Sutherlin, Oregon