Send them back to work

We expect that many of our readers were frustrated to hear this week that the Senate will not be taking any action on a bill passed by the U.S. House several weeks ago that would have partially repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act. We hope you were downright infuriated by the fact that there weren’t even enough votes in the Senate to hold a debate on the bill’s merits— and faults.

We agree with those who believe that Obamacare has failed, and the high cost of insurance premiums for county employees referred to in our page one story is just the most recent piece of proof that is true.

What we can’t understand is why Senators who share the belief that the current system is failing would announce that they aren’t even willing to debate a proposed solution— regardless of how flawed they think that solution may be.

The issue of affordable health care is far too complicated to offer a perfect solution, and those who suggest that they aren’t even willing to debate the issue— openly and honestly— because the proposal is too flawed are simply being unrealistic. We tend to agree with these detractors, and think the current proposal still needs a lot of work, but we respect those who offered it up as a starting point— and scorn those who prematurely stomped on the brakes and forced us to start all over again.

We are pleased that the members of our own Congressional delegation have been heavily involved in the process, and are counted among those who were willing to accept a less-than-perfect solution in an effort to start us down the road to a better solution. We believe the bill would have been improved if a debate would have taken place, and urge our Senators to go back to DC and take another swing for the fences. Putting everything on the table and identifying points of compromise might be a good place to start.