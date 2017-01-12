Seeing is believing

County has experienced a visible decrease in smoking
Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
A press release from the Wyoming Department of Health last month announced that the draft of an annual report on youth access to tobacco indicated that the state had experienced a slight increase, but was still well below the national average.
The 2017 Annual Synar Report draft for Wyoming is available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/substanceabuseandsuicide/publications-and-reports/synar/, but the county’s prevention specialist said the change over the past decade in the attitude towards tobacco of young and old alike has been visible.
Tobacco trends in Weston County have changed significantly over the past dozen years, according to Weston County Community Prevention Professional Kristi Lipp. She revealed that while survey results often don’t provide an accurate assessment in counties with such a small population, her own perceptions of the community over that time make her confident the situation has improved.