Second Floor Remodel Moves Forward

After much discussion and debate, the Weston County Commissioners have given Architect Randy Hein the go ahead to move forward with full plan drawings for the remodel and upgrades throughout the second floor of the courthouse.

Concerns regarding financing for the estimated $950,000 project had put some delay in the process, but commissioners decided that moving forward with official plans for the project was an appropriate step.

“I recommend that we keep moving forward on this. Everyone across the table is aware of our concerns. It’s time to move onto the next step. It may go out to bid and come back at $1.2 million or it may be $750,000,” declared Commissioner Tony Barton. Sitting across the table were Judge Matt Castano and Hein, who acknowledged the county’s concerns regarding funding for the project.