Scoring drought continues

Lady Dogie soccer falls to Douglas

Despite a great defensive effort and an attacking midfield game, the Lady Dogies struggled to score in their rematch against the Douglas Lady Bearcats last Saturday. As a result, they dropped their second game in as many weeks to their quadrant rival 0-3.

“It was just a really good soccer game and we really played hard the entire time, and that’s all you can ask a team to do is to give you their all-out effort,” head coach Bryce Hoffman nodded. “Every girl that stepped on the field did that, and that was the biggest positive of the game— their attitude and effort to fight all the way through.”

An action-packed, back-and-forth first half ended with both teams scoreless, but in the second frame the Lady Cats were able to get some things going offensively while the Lady Dogies continued to struggle to put the ball in the back of the net.