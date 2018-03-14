Science is cool

Cosmic rays, muons and a total eclipse of the sun sound like some things out of a sci-fi movie, but Markie Whitney and PJ Martin proved that science is anything but fiction as they took first place in Physics and Astronomy with their project at the State Science Fair in Laramie last weekend.

With their first place finish, the duo also qualified to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) this May in Pittsburg, Pa. The last ISEF qualifier was Conrad Farnsworth, who moved on from the regional meet in Rapid City in 2013. Prior to that, the last ISEF qualifier NHS had from the State Science fair in Laramie was Julianne Terry back in 2010.

“Laramie tends to favor its own. This year, two of the qualifiers are from there and most years, at least one from there,” Jim Stith chuckled. “It’s mostly judged by university professors and grad students who are working with the Laramie kids, and there may be a little bit of institutional bias there, so we are super excited that they were able to advance.”