School shootings are the cost of tax cuts

Dear Editor,

This morning it seemed like everybody with an interest in the Florida School Massacre had more than a little to say!

The remedy they came up with missed the point. In fact, every remedy I have heard to date misdiagnosed the problem.

Ronald Reagan provided his backers with a tax cut by taking the federal money out of mental health care. So far as I can tell, every killer has massive mental health problems. But in order to fill the coffers of the oligarchs, the ultra rich are treated to a tax cut and the school children are treated to lethal gunfire. Go figure!

—Jerry Baird