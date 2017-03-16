School positions may be lost to budget cuts

School districts across the state are bracing themselves for an estimated $34.5 million cut statewide following the passage of a bill in the recently completed session of the Wyoming State Legislature. Weston County School District #1 is looking at a projected shortfall of $660,000, which includes a 0.4 percent decrease in funding already in place from last year’s budget session, and Superintendent Brad LaCroix told board members last week that the cut could result in the elimination of some positions.

Of the $660,000, a little over $420,000 is a direct reflection of the more recent statewide cuts, but the next largest chunk of that lost revenue comes from loss in enrollment alone, an unpleasant $140,000 handicap.

“Whenever you have a senior class of 35, it’s going to hurt,” LaCroix told the WCSD #1 Board of Trustees at their meeting on March 8.