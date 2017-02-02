School drones seek Samsung cash

Andy McKay
NLJ Reporter
Newcastle High School science teacher Jim Stith was recognized as one of Wyoming’s five state finalists in Samsung’s annual $2 million Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The contest is “a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).”
“It’s supposed to reward innovation through the use of STEAM in solving a community problem. For the initial proposal, you have to show that there is a problem in the community and how you can use science and long-term studies to then solve that problem,” Stith explained.
In the first stage of the competition, five schools from each of the states and Washington D.C. are selected as state finalists based on a lesson plan to put their ideas into action. Those 255 proposals are then whittled down to 51 after the schools make a more detailed proposal and judges select one finalist from each state. Those proposals will receive at least $25,000 and go on to contend for one of the three $150,000 grants.