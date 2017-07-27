School district talks protein

A pilot project to encourage Wyoming schools to serve local meat products is being established at the Wyoming Department of Education after the signing of a school nutrition pilot program into law earlier this year. Through the program, the department has the ability to spend up to $25,000 in matching funds to help school districts with the processing costs of livestock donated during the 2017-18 school year.

The goal of the program is to increase the quantity not only of Wyoming beef but also of lamb, poultry, pork and bison in school lunches across the state. Weston County School District No. 1 trustees first discussed the program at their June 21 meeting.