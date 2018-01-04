School district recognized for training commitment

By Jenna Piper For NLJ

Representatives of Weston County School District #1 did the school district proud last November at the annual Wyoming School Boards Associations Conference, and brought home awards that reflected their passion for education.

Newcastle High School Principal Tracy Ragland was recognized by the group as Wyoming Principal of the Year, and the WCSD #1 Board of Trustees accepted the Standard of Excellence Award and Certification Recognition.

Newly elected Board Chair Tina Chick accepted the Standard of Excellence Award on behalf of the board in light of her recently taking the position as chairman. The Standard of Excellence Award means that all board members are working their way through board certifications, and receiving Certification Recognition shows that board members have 25 or more board certification points.

“I think the thing that it shows is their commitment to getting better, and of course making things better for children— and then making things better for those that teach children,” Brad LaCroix, WSCD #1 Superintendent, said.