School Board makes cuts, balances budget

While a number of communities in Wyoming are bracing for the worst after the Wyoming State Legislature approved an additional $34.5 million in funding cuts to eduction in the past year— and some are preparing to sue the state if the situation isn’t addressed and their district isn’t funded at what they believe is the legally appropriate level— the local school district quietly passed a budget that contained over $600,000 in cuts and indicated that they have no desire to join any funding litigation at this time.

The Weston County School District #1 Board of Trustees held a special meeting on April 5 to approve the 2017-2018 budget, as well as deliberate over whether the district should join neighboring Campbell County in passing a resolution declaring a willingness to file a lawsuit against the state for failing to meet minimum funding requirements for education.