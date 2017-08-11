Scared to Retire

Car salesman Rod Petranek still hard at work

Rod Petranek is celebrating 42 years of car sales experience. Currently a member of the team at Newcastle Motors, Petranek remains a very busy man at the age of 67. While his wife enjoys life as a retired schoolteacher, Petranek still loves the car business and interactions with his customers too much to give up the trade just yet.

Petranek knows all of the ins and outs of the car business, and works with Newcastle Motors to do anything that needs done, whether it is in selling, with training, or helping in the garage. Even after 26 years of business in Newcastle, he still finds the car business very addictive. Petranek revels in the fact that every car is different, every deal is different, and every customer is different.