Sept. 5, 1927–Jan. 17, 2018

Ruth Loraine Wilson passed away on Jan. 17, 2018, surrounded by family, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was 90 years of age.

Ruth was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Burton Arthur and Rebecca Josephine Rickenbach. She had one sister, Alta Jean Morse. Over the years, Ruth lived in Newcastle, Golconda, Nev., Elko, Nev., Mountain Home, Idaho, and Hells Canyon, Idaho, before settling in Hood River in 1964. She attended grammar school in Newcastle, Golconda, and Elko, then graduated high school in Elko. In 1945, Ruth married Peter John Lesbo, who passed away in a plane crash in 1955. She married John Hobart Wilson in 1956. He passed away at home in 2008.

She was a dedicated housewife and mother of seven children. In 1970, she started the very first health food store in downtown Hood River. In 1980, Hobart and Ruth invested in “Alice’s Restaurant” located on the Port in Hood River. Two years later, Ruth assumed the daily general management of the restaurant. Ruth later opened a gift shop below the restaurant and was the manager of both until the businesses were sold.

Ruth was very active at home with the family ranch. She assisted with the care of various livestock, including their herd of Angus cattle. She also helped wherever needed, including driving a tractor or truck, working during the hay harvest, and preparing meals for work crews, neighbors, friends and family. Ruth was also very active as a member of the Parkdale Baptist Church for 40-plus years. She served as a member and also as part of the outreach team. Ruth was also a very devoted Sunday school teacher. Facilitating Bible studies gave her many hours of pleasure when preparing for and also teaching weekly lessons. Ruth LOVED Jesus and talked to anyone she could about her faith. In later years, this was one of her very favorite things to do.

She was a very dedicated wife and mother, an accomplishment she was very proud of. As a mother, she both loved her children and also commanded respect. She was one of the fiercest protectors when it came to her children! Ruth also traveled near and far to support her children in extra-curricular activities and sports.

Ruth is survived by her seven children: Linda Lesbo Gomez, Tonei Lesbo Whitecotton, Mike Lesbo, Pat Lesbo, Clarence Wilson, James Wilson, and Peter John Lesbo; 30 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren (with more on the way); six nephews; seven nieces; many grand-nephews and grand-nieces; friends too numerous to list; and her two dogs, Dolly and Fozzy.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Hospice of the Gorge, and Dr. Anthony Gay for all of their great care, and Susan Morse Doroski (niece) and Mike Lesbo (son), who unselfishly put their lives on hold and traveled from afar to lovingly care for Ruth in her greatest hour of need.

A service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Parkdale Baptist Church (6310 Dee Hwy. # A, Mt Hood, OR 97041).

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.