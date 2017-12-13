Russian ban has earned my boycott

Dear Editor,

With the Winter Olympics looming on the horizon once again, we must face the continuing saga of Russian doping and state sponsorship of said doping. Last year they banned many, and stripped others of their medals, even extending the ban to the Paralympic contenders.

Even though I was a fan of watching the Olympic games, last year I did not watch the farce that pretended to determine the best athletes in the world. This year it appears the the Olympic Committee and WADA have exceeded their previous miscarriage of justice and fair play. Total banning of Russian athletes, some permanently, with condescending exception of those who are willing to come as “anonymous origins” is a travesty.

Considering the source, the state sponsored doping charges, Grigory Rochenkov— who fled Russia due to charges he altered results for money and was to be arrested— and the ready and willing corrupt olympic officials needing to justify their $30 million price tag for weeding out cheaters, and Voile’.

The McLaren Report was based solely on his statements and the excuse for looking no further was, “I only had 57 days to report something, and no one was interested in talking to me. So,the victims were selected. Notice, only Russian targets were in the bullseye. Thanks McLaren.

Surprise, hackers had tapped into secret WADA files and discovered many Olympic Committee decisions sanctioning the use of performance enhancing drugs by many athletes from other countries. With this out there and a possibility of exposure, they attacked the hacking of the discovery by illegal means, but did not deny the evidence. Was there any publicity concerning this event? Nope.

Shift the focus to Russia— Yup.

The Committee made TUEs, Therapeutic Use Exemptions. In 2015 alone there were in the U.S. 653, France 429, Australia 369, Russia 54. How many more were not incuded in the list of major oversight?.

Since 1992, 70 percent of Norway’s skiers were asthmatics. Martin Sunby was suspended for two months (during the summer months) for considerable overuse of inhalers, then reinstated. Plus he was compensated $130,000 for his losses. (Remember our local coach claiming most of his players were using inhalers during the Refinery disclosures? Hmmmm.)

One hundred and fifty British athletes obtained drugs from Dr. Mark Barnard, with no investgation, and with foreknowledge, and 65 percent of tennis players are using drugs, including the Williams sisters.

Claims of ADD, ADHD, asthma and injury all warrant exemptions .

Why is this all hidden from the public eye?

The money honey, and justifying their continued existence.

In my opinion “all” athletes accomplishments are diminished when the overseers and regulators are guilty of political doping.

All Olympic Committee Officials should be subject to dismissal. Then we can get back to the winning athletes being the best in the world, not arbitrarily just part of it.

I for one will again boycott the games.

—Sundai Balander