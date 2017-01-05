Running down the dream: Brenda Upton

Andy McKay
NLJ Reporter
Dr. Brenda Upton’s commitment to the community that shares her name is no secret, and her ability to succeed through hard work and determination while also seeking to help others reach their full potential has made her vitally important to her hometown.
“She’s worked hard to make a life for herself and her family, and continues to help the students of Upton remain competitive and have opportunities,” Weston County School District #7 Superintendent Summer Stephens declared of the longtime board member.
Brenda surprised many of her constituents when she didn’t run for a fourth term on the Upton School Board in November, but explained that her appointment to a state board by Governor Matt Mead prevented her from serving on the local board any longer.