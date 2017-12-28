Runners take their mark

The 2017 track season ended in inclement meteorological conditions, but a few Dogies were able to weather the storm and bring home some hardware.

Senior Jacob Esposito spent last winter preparing for his final season wearing the orange and black by competing with the Campbell County indoor track squad, and that season wrapped up with the State Meet on March 3-4 in Gillette, where Esposito took fourth place in the 55M Hurdles with a time of 7.89 seconds and also placed fourth in the Triple Jump with a leap of 42 feet, nine inches. That distance proved to be a personal best mark for him.

With the indoor season in the books, outdoor was right around the corner. Although Esposito admitted he was not in the shape he needed to be for the longer hurdle races, his technique in both the hurdles and in his jumping events improved and carried over to the spring high school season.