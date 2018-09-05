Runners drop time early

For the second week in a row, the Dogie and Lady Dogie cross country runners are showing they are right on track and hitting their stride for the season.

The freshmen men’s team finished first, the JV men got second while the varsity squad finished third. The Lady Dogies have only enough runners to field a varsity squad. Though all showed improved times they ended up in fifth place, and head coach Kathy Beehler admitted that there is still work to be done.

“We are young with our girls and we are definitely not as deep as we are with the guys, so we will keep working at improving,” Beehler declared. “But when I was looking at their times, for the most part our girls are moving up the ranks and cutting their time pretty fast. We just need to keep plugging away.