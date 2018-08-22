Runners are ready to race

It’s that time of year when drivers on the route from the high school to Cambria Canyon need to be on the lookout for the Newcastle Cross Country team biking to practice.

Head coach Kathy Beehler has 21 boys and six girls on her squad this year, and she is excited to get the season underway.

“We have a great core returning for us, and we also have some incoming freshmen who show a lot of promise,” she grinned. “More importantly, I am excited about the positivity and great attitudes that I am seeing from all of the kids so far!”