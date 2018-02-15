ROSWITA M. MEYER

Sept. 21, 1946–Feb. 10, 2018

Roswita Margot Meyer, 71, of Newcastle, Wyo., passed away Feb. 10, 2018, after her battle with cancer, at her home that she shared with her husband. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Bamberg, Germany, to Gustav and Edeltraud Stephen. At 8 months old, her mother passed away from pneumonia. She lived at Castle Schnaittach in market Schnaittach, Germany, which was a youth welfare center till she was 2 ½ years old. Then she lived with her wonderful loving foster parents, Otto and Maria Glockner, but still attended school at Castle Schnaittach where she learned to sew and cook.

In 1976 she married the love of her life, SFC. David L. Meyer from Faulkton, S.D., in Nürnberg, Germany, where they started a family. She first moved to the United States in 1979 to Colorado, then moved to Texas in 1982, then back to Germany in 1983. In 1989, they were stationed back to Colorado were they spent 19 years before moving to Wyoming where they both retired. One of her favorite phases was, “Where ever David goes, I go.”

Roswita enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She worked as a seamstress for more than 50 years. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and making quilts or knitting blankets for them. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. Roswita was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart, and was always putting her family first.

Roswita leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her devoted husband of 42 years, SFC. David L. Meyer of Newcastle; her son, Andreas D. Meyer of Bremerton, Wash.; daughter, Bettina H. Meyer of Calhan, Colo.; granddaughter, Sophia E. Howling of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandson, David J. Meyer of Bremerton, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Meyer of Bremerton, Wash.; son-in-law, Randy Anderson of Calhan; step-grandkids, Kaytelan Garrett and Jonathan Spargur of Bremerton; sister, Ursula Neuner of Germany; nieces, Renate Asimus, Edeltraud Grunwald, and Hildegard Neuner of Germany. All of these people she loved and touched deeply.

A memorial service will be held at Worden Funeral Directors, 111 S. Railway Avenue, Newcastle, on Friday, Feb. 16. Viewing will start at noon, and services will start at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Weston County Senior Services Center, 627 Pine Street in Newcastle.