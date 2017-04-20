Rooting for repeal

Local hospital official makes pitch in DC

Weston County Health Services Quality Care Director JoAnn Farnsworth had a front-row seat for the drama that unfolded when President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress tried to repeal and replace some parts of the Affordable Care Act last month. While the plan failed to win support in the U.S. House of Representatives, Farnsworth expressed faith in Wyoming’s congressional delegation and hope that a replacement for Obamacare could be produced that would be more favorable for Wyoming.

“We were there Thursday (March 23) and left Friday (March 24). It was postponed at the time, and never came to pass on Friday,” declared Farnsworth. “That was a lot of the reason I was there.”