Nov. 6, 1959–Dec. 16, 2017

Ronald F. King Jr. (Ron) was born on Nov. 6, 1959, in Corning, N.Y., and passed away at Rapid City Memorial Hospital on Dec. 16, 2017, at the age of 58.

Ron served in the Army and was a veteran. He loved nature and taking photos. He loved to make people laugh with his corny jokes.

He goes to his eternal home and is reunited with his father and grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joseph King of Florida; his mother, Betty Young of Newcastle; sister, Deb (Jeff) Crabtree of Newcastle; brother, Wyatt King (Missy); nephews, Natalie and Nathan of Gillette; and nephew and family, Brandon, Kuailin, Emma, and Aubrey Fiscus of Casper.

Cremation has taken place. Private services with family are planned for a later date.