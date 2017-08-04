Rodeo athletes deserve the same benefits as others

Dear Editor,

Rodeo is not important?

For many, it is not even about the sport, it is about a way of life. It is a lifestyle for some people, and not being able to incorporate it into school is downright awful. Rodeo should be a school sport, or at least recognized by the school.

The three main reasons why rodeo should be a school sport is because it gives many kids rare opportunities, students who compete in rodeo are required to have good grades already, and the school does not recognize the work put into rodeo like they would if it was a part of the school’s official program.

With rodeo as a school sport, kids could have the opportunity to travel, meet new friends, and get in shape, just as they would in the other sports that they choose not to do. “Cross Country, Rodeo, And Archery,” written by Natasha Kaye Johnson in 2009 said that, “rodeo has generated a positive attention for school.” This means that schools are getting great feedback and results from participants and spectators.

It has been proven in many places that if essential knowledge of rodeo was provided, many kids would choose to do this sport over any others. Rodeo is the whole basis of Wyoming. Take a look at our school mascot, the Dogie. The mascot of Wyoming is a cowboy on a bronc. To conclude, rodeo could help many aspects of school’s participation and would help incorporate the lifestyle into school.

All athletes have to pass classes to participate. Most kids that participate in rodeo experience the frustration of being held to higher standards without experiencing the benefits school-supported athletes receive. Every athlete partaking in a school sport has to fully understand the standards they are held to, and the benefits they receive for meeting the standard goals. However, the kids that rodeo still have to meet the standards, yet they do not get the benefits that the other athletes do.

It just makes no sense. Rodeo is a sport and the participants are athletes to the same equivalent as school-supported athletic events. If grades are required, support by the person (or school) requiring them should be an absolute given. The school supports athletes being gone for athletic events provided by the school, but when it comes to rodeo, it is not the same. Those kids still work hard, yet they are the “bad guy” when they leave school for their event.

In an article titled, “Youth school ropes new rodeo participants” written by Ross Kimble, it discussed the main reasons that it is hard to get kids to participate when rodeo is not a school-related sport. Once it was tried out, 48 kids out of a “medium sized” school were interested. The reason for this is because it gave them the drive to get better grades.

Another thing to think about is the local fair. The participation level in the absolute middle of rodeo country is so low for rodeos. All in all, more unexcused absences could be prevented and the fair would liven up. Rodeo is important! Rodeo should be recognized by schools across America.

—Cooper Deveraux

(Ed. note: The preceding letter was written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any responses to this letter to editor@newslj.com)