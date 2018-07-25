Sept. 17, 1937–July 18, 2018

Robert “Bob” Bruce Jones, 80, of Newcastle, Wyo., passed away on July 18, 2018, in his hometown of Newcastle. He was born on Sept. 17, 1937, in Deadwood, S.D., to Cable and Vera Jones. As a young child, he moved to Newcastle with his family. During high school he began working for his father.

On Dec. 5, 1959, Bob married the love of his life, Donna Hedrick Jones. They had four beloved children together. Bob worked for MJT Trucking before finishing his career at Dixon Bros. Trucking for 44 years, when he retired in 2012.

Bob was happiest when hunting with his family, bowling in several leagues and camping with the Black Hills Hillbillies camping club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, David Jones, Joanne Huckins, and Judy Mitch.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; four children and their spouses, Danny (Joy) Jones, Dallas “Tex” (Debbie) Jones, Jody (Kevin) Mello, and Duane (Lynn) Jones; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Loretta “Lori” Suess.

Viewing was held Friday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Worden Funeral Directors in Newcastle. Services were July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Weston County Senior Citizens Center. Burial was at the local cemetery following the services. Bob’s children are asking that any memorial donations be made to Weston County Senior Citizen Center Activities Fund in honor of their mother, Donna, that will be donated to the local senior center activities.