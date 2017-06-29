Road negotiation hits a snag

City and landowner go back to the bargaining table

It appears the City of Newcastle may be nearing agreement with a local landowner that will allow continued access to the city’s orange water tank and a trap shooting range just south of Newcastle, but passions continued to flare over the issue when the council was asked to consider a proposed solution at their meeting on June 19.

A recent land purchase near the water tank raised concerns with local sportsmen after the acquisition of the land by Clay Anderson led to the discovery that there is no proper easement filed for the road that stretches through the property and provides access to both the city’s orange water tank and a trap shooting range used by many residents.