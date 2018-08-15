Rhoades is association prez

Wyoming Land Title Association convention will be held here in 2019

Abby Gray

NLJ Correspondent

After spending 20 years in the bank business at First State Bank, it took Kim Rhoades less than eight years with Weston County Title to become president of the Wyoming Land Title Association.

Rhoades bought the title business on Oct. 1, 2010, and in early June, at the annual convention, she was elevated from president-elect to president of the association.

“I feel like I’m relatively new in the title world,” Rhoades said. “I was in banking for 20 years and then bought this business. I was very honored, but kind of apprehensive, but everyone was very encouraging. I’ve learned tons.”