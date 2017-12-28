Reubem Lamar McInnis, Sr

Feb. 12, 1937-Dec. 19, 2017

Reuben Lamar McInnis, Sr. (Lamar) was born on February 12, 1937 in Shreveport, La. and passed away at his home in Shreveport, La. on December 19, 2017 at the age of 80.

Lamar attended Byrd High School where he played football and graduated in 1955. He went on to earn a B.S. Degree in Physics from Louisiana Tech University in 1961. While at Tech, he met and married the love of his life, Jeannette King. He was commissioned into the Air Force in June 1961 where he fulfilled his dream of becoming an Air Force aviator and served his country for over twenty years before retiring in January 1982 as a Lt. Colonel and returning to his hometown of Shreveport. He was co-owner of King’s Equipment Sales, Inc. since 1986 and loved working alongside his wife and son in the business. Lamar was an avid photographer for most of his life and he earned numerous awards for the beautiful work he created. He was an active member of the Shreveport Photographic Society for many years and served for several terms on the Board of the Steeple Chase Homeowners Association. He was known by many as just “Poppa” and he had a great love for all of his children, grands and greats – some of whom thought he was a superhero – because he always fought for what was right and just.

He goes to his eternal home and is reunited with his mother, Lucy Valentine McInnis, father, Curtis Columbus McInnis and brothers Junior Darrell McInnis and Bobby Gerald McInnis, Sr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Jeannette King McInnis, daughters Peggy Ann King and husband Robin of Newcastle, Cynthia McInnis-White and husband Ted of Shreveport, La.; son, Reuben Lamar McInnis, Jr. (Sonny) and wife Denise of Shreveport, La., brother, Lonnie M. McInnis and wife Bobbie Christine of Blanchard, La., sister-in-law, Joyce McInnis of McLeod, Texas, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a host of friends.

Visitation for family and friends were at Rose-Neath Southside on Friday, December 22, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service was held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Forest Park West at 11:00 am.

Honoring “Poppa” as pallbearers will be Joe Simpson, Tony Benson and grandsons– Clark McInnis, Trey McInnis, Matthew McInnis and Cody White.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anthony Stuart and his associates as well as the nursing staff of Willis Knighton North, 2nd Floor West CCU Step Down Unit for their compassionate and loving care during Poppa’s stay.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society.