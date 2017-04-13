Retired but still rolling

Refinery exec anxious to dive into hot rod hobby

Wyoming Refinery Company’s immediate past president is enjoying his first week of retirement, and James Runyan told the News Letter Journal that one of the most noticeable changes is getting a full-night’s rest.

“I sleep now. I don’t wake up worrying about things and I know the phone’s not going to ring at 2 o’clock in the morning, so there’s a whole lot less stress,” Runyan smiled.

As rejuvenating as this sounds, it might take some acclimating as that lifestyle has been routine for the veteran refiner who moved to Newcastle only half a decade ago to take over a refinery operation that has undergone a complete overhaul. The result is not only a more efficient and profitable plant, but one that is also safer and more aesthetically pleasing.