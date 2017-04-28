Resource Education Days coming to Mallo

The Wyoming section Society of Range Management will host the 22nd annual Wyoming Resource Education Days (WYRED) June 5-9, 2017 at Mallo Camp in Weston County.

According to a press release distributed by Weston County 4-H/Youth Development Educator Stacy Buchholz on Tuesday, WYRED is a week long educational camp for youth and adults to sharpen their skills surrounding all aspects of natural resource management.

“Professionals and experts from across Wyoming will teach workshops focusing on plant identification and anatomy, soils, wildlife and resource management, water/hydrology, and GPS and map skills, among many others,” Buchholz wrote. “The week is spent on the ground working with local ranches while observing the best management conservation practices at work.”