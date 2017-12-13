Resource district prepping for spring

Much of the work performed by the Weston County Natural Resource District takes place between the spring and summer months, but the organization spends much of its time in the winter preparing for warmer days.

The agency is currently accepting applications for more forest thinning, scheduling more workshops for the spring of 2018, and soon they will be selling seedling trees. People are also welcome to come to board meetings to learn more about things going on whether “fun, financial, or educational opportunities,” according to WCNRD Director Lacey Sloan.