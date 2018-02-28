Refinery invites public involvement

By Jen Kocher

For NLJ

With the first phase of investigation now complete, Wyoming Refining Company managers opened their doors Feb. 22 to share preliminary results with the public and garner feedback. Speaking mostly to an empty room at WRC Training Facility Feb. 22, staff, engineering contractors and Department of Environmental Quality representatives translated posters full of bullet points, graphs and topological renderings to the small handful of residents who turned out for this first open house.

“We wanted to explain the voluntary remediation program to the public and give them a chance to voice any questions or concerns,” WRC Plant Manager Mike Farnsworth said.

And though the official report will not be released until this summer, preliminary results are encouraging, according to DEQ Hazardous Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Senior Project Manager Matt Buchholz.