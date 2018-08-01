Reddings recognized for fair contributions

Hannah Gross

NLJ Correspondent

Parades are known to be a fun, memorable experience for people around the world. They serve as a great kickoff for a variety of events, and the Weston County fair parade, organized by FOCUS Inc., is no exception.

Each year the parade begins with a float presenting the grand marshal. The grand marshal is a position recognizing and honoring someone who has been involved with the fair and the community, according to Karen MacKenzie, a FOCUS employee and parade organizer.

The chosen grand marshal for this year is Hale Redding and his family, including his wife, Alicia, and two daughters, Reagan and Kinley. Redding is on the fair board and is involved with Friends of Fair, of which Alicia is the president.