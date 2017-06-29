Real results come from conflict

We fear that many of you will read the brief account of a somewhat heated exchange that took place between realtor Matt Ramsey and City Engineer Mike Moore at last week’s city council meeting, and try to determine who was ‘right’ and who was ‘wrong’ in the argument that took place.

We certainly understand why you would feel the need to identify a ‘good guy’ and ‘bad guy’ in any political altercation. After all, the 24/7 news cycle has conditioned us to do so, but we are asking our readers in this instance to consider for a moment that both men were right— and both were acting as ‘good guys’ who were motivated by a desire to serve the best interests of the community.

Unfortunately, we have become convinced that any passionate disagreement in government or politics is an indication that there are two vastly different ‘sides’ to every issue, and we feel compelled to pick one or the other. In reality that isn’t always true, and those of us involved in politics and the media need to be more honest with you— the public we are both supposed to serve— about the fact that such disputes can actually produce a better result for citizens if we wouldn’t be so quick to pick sides and declare a ‘winner’ and a ‘loser.’

We believe that is definitely the case in this week’s page one story, “Road negotiation hits a snag,” and we encourage you to consider that both Ramsey and Moore were advocating positions that they believed would produce positive results for the community.

In Moore’s case, he was trying to limit the amount of taxpayer money that will have to be spent to secure an easement to an important piece of city infrastructure (the orange water tank) and a popular community recreation facility (the trap shooting range). Ramsey was simply trying to decrease the cost of a proposed development just beyond city limits in order to free up resources that can be used to make the subdivision more attractive to potential buyers in the future.

That sounds like a win-win situation, and we are confident the two parties will continue to move forward to achieve a resolution that will utlimately produce the best possible result for this community and its residents. The city council helped assure us that would be the case when its members refrained from throwing fuel on the fire last Monday by picking a side or declaring a winner. Instead of throwing out the deal altogether, they simply instructed Ramsey and Moore to take a single step back in the process, and attempt to work out a modified agreement with the help of the city’s planning and zoning board.

That is exactly how our form of government is supposed to work, and we are grateful that we have people in this community who are willing to fight the good fight for what they believe is right— but also set aside relatively minor differences at some point to ensure that the process can move forward.

It’s okay for good people to disagree, but the ability to advocate a position passionately while also being open to the possibility of compromise was lost in Washington D.C. a long time ago, and is becoming more rare in Cheyenne. It’s good to know it can still be found here.