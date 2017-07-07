Ready to fill some big shoes

Bri Brasher for NLJ

After living in Vegas for nearly 20 years, Christina Brooks is thrilled to be back in a small town community. Coming from a little town right outside of Pittsburg, Brooks told the News Letter Journal that she feels Newcastle is like coming home. She is excited to continue raising her children in the community, and begin her next chapter as the Executive Director of the Children’s Center beginning July 1.

Brooks understands the impact former Executive Director, Jane Rhoades, has had on the Center, and she is eager to glean whatever knowledge she can from Rhoades.

“I have extremely large shoes to fill, which I recognize,” Brooks emphasized. She went on to describe their relationship thus far and what she hopes for their transition.