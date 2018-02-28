Readers share their skills

For over 30 years, readers from the first-grade classes at Newcastle Elementary School have attended a Weston County School District No. 1 board meeting to share their skills with those elected to make decisions affecting education.

Teachers and board members alike feel the opportunity is important for the students and the board, giving the students the chance to highlight their newly learned skills and the school board the opportunity to enjoy examples of the school’s reading program.

Both Principal Brandi Holmes and first-grade teacher Denise Ehlers reported that the young readers have been attending these annual meetings for more years than either of them have been with the district. That means it has been at least 20 years, and neither are sure why it was started, but NLJ Editor Copy Editor Penny Bonnar noted that her son, Kevin, read to the board at least 32 years ago.