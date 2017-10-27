Reader adds to the Antlers lore

Dear Editor,

Hi Leonard. I was just reading history of Antlers Hotel (“The Legendary Antlers Hotel, Part Three,” News Letter Journal, October 12, 2017, page six) and I have a few things I could add to the history of the Antlers from the late 40’s to the early 60’s.

During that period, as you probably know, was the big oil boom of Weston County. A couple of wells were drilled and were successful in producing oil.

Word got out and oil companies and individuals started leasing ranch land and government land for the purpose of drilling for oil.

Drilling a well was very expensive, so in order to pay, expense money had to be put up front. To get the money there had to be people willing to invest money into a venture that would realize a worthy return on their investment.

Percentages were sold in the leases or the well being drilled in the amounts of your choosing— anywhere from one percent to higher amounts.

Investors were anxious for drilling to begin, but there were so many investors that a shortage of drilling rigs meant that often they waited months for a well to be drilled.

When word got out of the potential of many wells to be drilled, and just like the California Gold Rush, people and rigs and workers converged on Newcastle like flies. The town wasn’t equipped to handle the many people that showed up on her doorstep— housing, services,restaurants,motels and hotels etc.

The Antlers was on Main Street and became the center for the oil company personnel to gather and headquarter.

Miss Faye Bessey and her Brother, C.B. “Tiny” Simmons, were operating the hotel. “Tiny” was a large man in stature and very outgoing and magnetic. He was a great promoter and was a cordial host for the hotel.

He was also in the oil business and had leases of his own that he promoted as far away as California and Florida..

Of those he lured, some were VIP’s from Hollywood— one such was Frank Sinatra, who was here overnight. Movie mogul Irving Pasternack and Sam Garfield had investments with Simmons.

I do not know when the café was moved from the first floor of the hotel to the basement, but the name was changed to Antlers Grill.

The Grill was managed by several different people and in the late 50’s was managed by the Gulley family while the Gulley’s were building a new restaurant— the building that now houses the Foursquare Church.

Getting a meal in the few eating places was like standing in line at the movies. Main Street was lined from end to end with more cars from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana than Wyoming ones.

Newcastle’s population more than doubled and housing was needed and additions such as Frontier were started.

During this period of time, some became wealthy and some lost. At the height of the boom, there were as many as 65 drilling rigs in Weston County.

Sitting on water tank hill and looking to the oil field was like looking down Colfax Avenue in Denver.

It was said at that time that there were more million dollar deals made in the Antler Hotel than any other place in Wyoming.

I could go on and on about all of this, but best I quit.

—Jack Holwell