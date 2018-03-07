Rapid for a day

We hear all sorts of reasons why people go to Rapid City to spend their money. Some of them are valid, but at the end of the day many of our residents use small reasons to run for the border as an excuse to make a day of it in Rapid once a month or more. They get the essential item they couldn’t get here, then spend the day shopping, eating and being entertained in South Dakota— and spending far more than they had to.

They come home and complain there is never anything to do here as further justification for making their monthly trip, and ignore those opportunities that do exist to “do something” when they come our way— perhaps because they spent all of their money when they went to Rapid to “save” some cash.

There are a lot of people and organizations here that are still fighting to provide “something” to improve the quality of life in our community, but as a community we fail to match their commitment. One such group is the Weston County Concert Association, and this Sunday they are providing us with another opportunity to enjoy something usually only found in larger cities.

The International String Trio will perform jazz, folk, bluegrass and virtuosic classical arrangements at the Crouch Auditorium at 7 p.m. They will even whip out a few popular songs from movie sound tracks, so there’s sure to be a tune or two you’ll recognize. Couple that with a nice dinner and a couple of drinks at one of our exceptional local restaurants, and you’ve got a great night out— without dumping $40 on gas just to fight through crowds and dodge deer in Hell Canyon.

If you were planning a trip this weekend to pick up that ‘one’ thing you can’t get here, buy it online, pretend we live in Rapid for one day and give our economy the boost instead. If you’re already a member of the Concert Association, plan to use your tickets this weekend (or give them to someone who will). If you don’t have a membership, you can purchase one at the show. It costs the same as that tank of gas you won’t have to buy— and it is good for the May concert too!