RANGE COMPANIES ANNOUNCE NEW CEO

From RT Communications:

The Board of Directors of the Range Companies is pleased to announce the selection of Rob Johnstone as the new chief executive officer for the corporation. The Range Companies consist of Range Telephone Cooperative in Forsyth, MT; Advanced Communications Technology in Sheridan, WY; RT Communications in Worland WY; and Dubois Telephone Exchange in Dubois, WY.

Rob has been with the Range Companies for the past 12 years, with much of that time spent as chief marketing officer. Rob has shown strength in building solid relationships with associates and customers, he is community and industry minded with a focus on teamwork and moving the corporation in a positive, growing direction.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to establish the Range Companies as a leader in the industry in technology solutions with a focus on the customer experience,” says Rob, “the Range Companies can have an important role assisting economic development, along with community partners, that will strengthen the areas where we live and work”.

Rob has built a solid network of professionals within the telecommunications industry and is currently a member of the NTCA National Marketing Committee and serves on the Board of the Montana Telecommunication Association. Rob obtained his education in marketing and finance at the University of Montana School of Business in Missoula, MT.

Rob, his wife, and their twin sons reside in Forsyth, MT. Both sons will be attending the University of Montana in the fall, studying business and competing on the Griz Track and Field team.

About RT Communications

RT Communications is an independent telecommunications company headquartered in Worland, WY. It employs 56 dedicated employees and provides telecommunications and internet services to more than 10,000 customers in 16 communities in Wyoming and in small portions of Montana and South Dakota. RT Communications is a wholly owned subsidiary of Range Telephone Cooperative, Inc. For more information about RT Communications, please visit www.rtcom.net.