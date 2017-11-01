Quigley claims the Wyoming Heisman

Staying true to hard work, dedication, perseverance, integrity and the gift of natural ability has proven fruitful for senior Cam Quigley, as he was notified nearly two weeks ago that he was named as a state winner for Wyoming in the Wendy’s High School Heisman scholarship competition.

Athletes and scholars from every state across the country are nominated by teachers/coaches from their high schools each year, and ultimately two national winners will be named. Quigley was nominated by science teacher Jim Stith when school began in the fall, and has advanced from school winner, to state finalist, to state winner. He is now awaiting the announcement of the national finalists, which will take place next week.