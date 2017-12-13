Quentin Wayne Rossman Aug. 7, 1977–Dec. 4, 2017

Quentin Wayne Rossman, a beloved son, brother and friend to all, died expectedly on Dec. 4, 2017, at the age of 40.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Carol; his sister, Rachel (Andy) Brust; his niece, Alexandra; his nephew, Cade; his grandmother, Darla Farella; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Betsy.

Quentin was born in Torrington, Wyo., on Aug. 7, 1977. He grew up on the family ranch outside of Newcastle. He enjoyed the iconic life of a country boy, hunting, riding horses, working hard alongside his dad and making his mom laugh with his stories and antics.

Quentin graduated from Newcastle High School in 1995 and continued his education at Sheridan Community College. During the summers, he worked for his Grandpa Tony at the LAK ranch. Quentin also worked for the Hershey’s at CLT. He began his 20-year career with Black Hills Exploration and then transferred to Black Hills Resources in Farmington, New Mexico.

Quentin was a devoted son and friend, a cherished brother and uncle. He had a huge heart and was always helping someone in need. He made many lifelong friends and entertained all with his endearing sense of humor. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing — although that changed a bit when his Betsy came into the picture. She had a knack for scaring the fish away but that ended up just adding to his love of being out in God’s creation.

Quentin had a love of humor and his infectious laugh brought joy to all that heard it. His jokes were never in short supply, and his giggle will always be a reminder to live life to the fullest.

He will be deeply missed and always remembered.

His family asks that you join them for a celebration of his life on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Weston County Senior Services Center in Newcastle.

He belonged to the Masonic Lodge No. 13 and the Shriners. Quentin’s involvement with them enabled his love for helping others reach to even greater lengths. A memorial is being set up in his name for people in need in his hometown and the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Contributions may be sent to: Quentin Rossman Memorial Fund ℅ Randy Rossman, 134 Sweetwater Rd., Newcastle, WY 82701.