Putting their public speaking skills to the test

Stacy Buchholz for NLJ

4-H Youth Development Educator

Can you wow a crowd with facts about Ft. Phil Kearny, the great state of Arizona, or dream about the stars?

Weston County 4-H’ers did just that, as they put their public speaking skills to the test with informational speeches, and an impromptu speaking category at the annual 4-H Presentations Contest.

A total of eight 4-H’ers competed for the Grand and Reserve Champion in their age categories, as well as an Overall Grand and Reserve Champion prize.

Presenters were required to give a presentation of their choice, with a specific time limit as their only criteria. Junior members, ages eight to 10, gave presentations three to 10 minutes long, and Intermediate members, ages 11-13, gave presentations five to 10 minutes long. Senior age members gave presentations seven to 15 minutes long.