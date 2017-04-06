Public Seeks Answers

Some residents have grown concerned over the potential impact statewide education funding cuts will have on programs offered at local schools, but the Weston County School District #1 Board of Trustees last week told a pair of individuals who attended their regularly scheduled meeting to learn more about the situation that programs aren’t likely to be eliminated next year, although they may have to operate on a little tighter budget.

The two members of the public who appeared at the school board’s meeting voiced reservations about its potential allocation of financial resources in preparation for an anticipated $660,000 shortfall in state funding. Concerns about rumored cuts to sports and other extracurriculars prompted Pizza Barn proprietor Pam Dustin-Gualtieri to champion student activities’ cause.