PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT ON PROPOSED MATH, SCIENCE EXTENDED, AND SOCIAL STUDIES STANDARDS

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) has requested public input on the proposed 2018 Wyoming Math Standards, Science Extended Standards, and additions to the 2014 Social Studies Standards. The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will collect the public input through an online survey and regional meetings.

The changes in each content area were recommended by review committees comprised of educators, content area specialists, and citizens. The proposed standards are available for review on the WDE website.

Input can be given through an online survey, which is available now through April 8, 2018, or at five regional meetings with varying times for each content area. At each meeting, WDE staff will give a presentation on the proposed standards revisions, be available to answer questions, and collect public input.