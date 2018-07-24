Prosecutors clear police in May shootout

By Shane Sanderson

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — A local man and two Casper police officers exchanged a total of 24 bullets in a May shootout that left the man dead and one of the offiers gravely wounded, investigators found.

Officer Randi Garrett fired her gun only once, striking David P. Wolosin, 38, in the chest and killing him, Natrona County District Attorney Michael Blonigen wrote in a letter released Monday.

The letter, written to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent who investigated the case, states that Carlson hit Wolosin in the leg with one of eight shots he fired. Wolosin fired his Glock at least 15 times.

In a copy of the letter provided to the Star-Tribune, Blonigen wrote he was not able to determine a “concrete motive” for Wolosin’s actions in the May 6 shootout.

Garrett and Officer Jacob Carlson were fully justified in firing back at Wolosin after he drew a gun unexpectedly and began shooting on Carlson, the letter states.

“Officers Carlson and Garrett reacted in a commendable and appropriate way to protect themselves from a deadly and unprovoked assault upon them,” Blonigen wrote.

Carlson was struck four times by bullets, his vest was damaged in at least two areas and his gun was struck once.

“It is clear from the evidence that Wolosin alone escalated the situation and had no reason to produce a weapon,” Blonigen wrote. “It is also clear that Wolosin shot Officer Carlson first and without provocation.”

The police officer spent more than a month in Wyoming Medical Center recovering from extensive injuries.

“Officer Carlson still faces significant challenges to a full recovery,” Chief Keith McPheeters said late Monday afternoon.

Garrett was not physically injured in the gunfight.

Blonigen wrote Wolosin had no significant criminal history or history of mental illness and a toxicology test did not indicate and drug or alcohol use.

Moments before the shootout began, Garrett overheard Wolosin telling another person by phone, “They’re probably gonna have to shoot me,” Blonigen’s letter states the offi cer told investigators. The letter states video corroborates Garrett’s statement to investigators, though it does not specify if audio was captured from the scene.

During the gunfight, police used a car that Wolosin had been driving for cover while two children were inside. The prosecutor wrote the car was the only cover available to police. He also stated, “Wolosin had begun shooting near the car.”

McPheeters called the completion of the investigation, “a good conclusion to a tragic event.”

The chief said neither officer had yet returned to duty. He cited “an abundance of caution,” in agency requirements the offi cers must undergo before returning to work.

Defense attorney Don Fuller, who represented Carlson and Garrett during the prosecutor’s investigation — as well as a concurrent internal affairs investigation — declined to speculate Monday when the two officers might return to duty.

Fuller said he had expected the two officers to be cleared of wrongdoing.

“We’re pleased with but not surprised by the results,” he said.

The shootout occurred May 6 after officers responded to a vacant lot in east Casper because a child was driving a car, police said. Wolosin was in the passenger’s seat. Video footage shows the two officers talking to Wolosin. When Carlson steps toward Wolosin and attempts to grab him, the man draws a gun and fires as he moves back. Carlson appears to return fire as he falls to the ground. Wolosin falls down and Carlson crawls behind the car.

Children can be seen moving inside the vehicle while the officers crouch behind the wheels. At some points, Garrett can be seen reaching toward the passenger side window of the sedan. The two officers take turns standing to fire over the hood and trunk of the car, and then tuck behind the wheels of the vehicle for cover.

The Division of Criminal Investigation examination of the shootout, which spanned more than a month and a half, took longer than expected because Carlson’s extensive injuries made conducting an interview difficult, a DCI representative said earlier this summer.