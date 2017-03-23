Proactive isn’t always progressive

On Monday, the University of Wyoming began introducing the first of four finalists to become the institution’s first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, and the other three finalists will make their own two-day visits to Laramie over the course of the next couple of weeks.

According to several published reports, the new position was created to increase and retain minority students and faculty, but we really aren’t sure such a focus is necessary at a time when the State of Wyoming is actively cutting budgets in education and the majority of state agencies— both of which should apply to UW.

Although it could be argued that the position will ultimately result in additional revenue for the university through increased enrollment, we fear the real reason for the creation of the position is actually quite similar to the one being offered by those who argue that Weston County needs a human resources professional on staff.

Somebody is afraid of getting sued someday.

Proof of that can be found in the Associated Press story announcing the creation of the position only one month ago, which said the “officer will also be involved in race-based campus investigations by the university’s Title IX office.”

(We’re assuming he or she will also be responsible for holding the keys to any ‘safe rooms’ that are sure to be constructed on the UW campus in the near future as well. Perhaps a state-of-the-art safe room specifically designed for high altitude environments will boost enrollment as well! Hey, if it works for the athletic department…)

While we admit that the preceding statement is a bit of a cheap shot, we do believe that American society has reached a point where government, and most large corporations, may collectively be spending more money avoiding lawsuits than they would in actual litigation.

There are those who reason that diversity officers and human resource positions are insurance policies against lawsuits, but we would argue that those jobs are just as likely to become self-fulfilling prophecies. When you employ a professional to assure that certain things happen or don’t happen, you could actually expose yourself even more to a potential lawsuit because it becomes nearly impossible to claim that any perceived wrong-doing was unintentional.

In other words, if you’re going to employ a human resources professional or diversity official, you’d better make sure you hire a good one because a bad one has the potential to get you sued quicker than having nobody in that position at all.

When it comes to the University of Wyoming and Weston County, these positions will be paid for by taxpayers, but they will actually provide no service to taxpayers— only to government— which means they have to be considered luxuries in times of economic crisis. Those are the types of positions that should be cut in times like these.

They certainly shouldn’t be added..