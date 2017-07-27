Preparing for potential struggles

Hospital pharmacy looking for income sources

The pharmacy at Weston County Health Services is seeking solutions to its lower than expected revenues — and it is not alone, according to Pharmacy Manager Travis Weidenbach. Retail pharmacies across America continue to struggle, especially in rural areas, he said.

Weidenbach said he has begun to explore different avenues to help give the facility an advantage and use employees to their full potential.

During the July 20 WCHS board meeting, Weidenbach presented three different ideas he has been exploring to help utilize the facility’s space and employees while generating more revenue. He maintained that the facility is very well run and at no risk of closing, but that these additional services would give the pharmacy an advantage.