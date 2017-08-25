PRECorp members meeting in Upton

Powder River Energy (PRECorp) will host its 72nd Annual Membership Meeting at the Upton Elementary/Middle School on Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m.

PRECorp is an electric cooperative that serves rural northeast Wyoming. As such, the cooperative attempts to move the meeting around the service territory so that members can attend. A PRECorp member is anyone who hooked up to PRECorp electrical service and receives a bill for that service.

Members have a stake in the financial success of the cooperative, which also makes them part owners of the cooperative. The meeting is open to PRECorp member/owners and their guests, and the media, explained Tim Velder, PRECorp Marketing and Communications Specialist.