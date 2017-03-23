Preaching tolerance through intolerance

Dear Editor,

I can`t even begin to explain how the tired, overused and completely inappropriate comparisons to Hitler and the current administration have cemented my own view that the alt-left are bordering on insanity.

Creating media scandals, calls for impeachment, violent protests, and the pathetic rantings of the mainstream media have not deterred our POTUS in his agenda. An agenda he clearly campaigned and won on. Personally, I am impressed with his performance thus far, as I watch Congress struggle to maintain his pace for change, and what he has achieved in the 50 days he has been in office. It would seem having no political experience is an asset when you don`t accept bureaucracy as the excuse for ineffectiveness.

The alt-left and their poster child, Yvette Felcara, riot, burn and attack in the name of “tolerance.” All the while, shutting down free speech on college campuses. Their motto of resistance, “By any means necessary,” is closer to the terror created by Hitler than anything conservatives could ever do. They want our guns, they want our freedom of speech, they want our freedom of religion (unless that is Islam). They want to take our rights because it does not fit their border-less, globalist agenda. That is totalitarianism.

Clinton is a criminal, her husband is a rapist, Obama is corrupt and incompetent, and the left yell that President Donald J Trimp is not polite, not PC. They claim his administration is a failure not two months in. Wake up America! The Alt Left is the enemy. They are the intolerant. They are the fascist! As Ronald Regan once warned us: “If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”

—Gillian Sears