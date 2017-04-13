Prairie dog meetings here

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced in a press release last week that it will host two collaborative meetings at the Weston County Senior Center this week in Newcastle. The first was a public learning workshop on Wednesday, April 12, from 1-4 p.m., and the second is a cooperative working group meeting on Thursday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the release, both events will primarily focus on prairie dog colony management on the Thunder Basin National Grassland (TBNG), and both will be facilitated by the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. The Forest Service said both meetings are open to the public, but only government representatives may participate in the working group on Thursday.